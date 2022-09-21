MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.