Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $118.46

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.46, but opened at $122.20. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabors Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

