Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $118.46

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.46, but opened at $122.20. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
