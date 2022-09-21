Nabox Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Nabox has a market cap of $1.24 million and $559,507.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nabox alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io.

Nabox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nabox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.