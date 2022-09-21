Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 216,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 245,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Nascent Biotech Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

