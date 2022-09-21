National Bank Financial Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 1,669,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.