Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.00 and last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 20229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on NBLY. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$858.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.94.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend
About Neighbourly Pharmacy
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
Featured Stories
