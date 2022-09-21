Neutrino Token (NSBT) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.22 Million

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $44,439.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for $8.46 or 0.00044694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00882196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,541 coins. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using U.S. dollars.

