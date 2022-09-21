New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.42. 578,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,478,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

