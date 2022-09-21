New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 4.7%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 36,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,673,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading

