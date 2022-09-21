NextDAO Price Hits $0.0002 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. NextDAO has a market cap of $528,517.26 and approximately $273,886.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,435,672,845 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,440,735 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

