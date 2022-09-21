NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 195,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.