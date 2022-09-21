NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

