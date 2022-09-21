NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
