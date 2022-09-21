Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.04. Noah shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 459 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

Noah Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

