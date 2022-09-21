Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $15.04. Noah shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 459 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.
Noah Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.