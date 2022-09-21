Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.95

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 54327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.
Separately, Citigroup cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.
