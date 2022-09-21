Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $514.89

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $514.89 and last traded at $511.44, with a volume of 12879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $494.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

