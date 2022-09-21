NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.03

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.03 and traded as low as C$11.93. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 664,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NWH.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.06.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.