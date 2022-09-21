Novacoin (NVC) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $47,131.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001011 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

