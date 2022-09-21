Nuco.cloud One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41,231.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $470,096.53 and $41,231.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00125704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00858189 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
