Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $113.03. 51,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,580. Nucor has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.11.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

