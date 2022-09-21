Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:JPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,923. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.