Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,923. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 765,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

