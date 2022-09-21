Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 304,359 shares.The stock last traded at $31.21 and had previously closed at $31.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

