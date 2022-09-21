Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 1,934 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. 68,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

