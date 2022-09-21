Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.8% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $371.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

