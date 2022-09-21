Nvest Financial LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.73. 42,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.