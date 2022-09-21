NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.28 and last traded at $140.15. Approximately 1,746,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 58,333,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

