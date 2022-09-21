OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OERLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

