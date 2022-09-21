OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OERLF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

