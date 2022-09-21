Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $8.65

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.93. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 6,173 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after buying an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

