ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2,532.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

