Omega Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.95. 100,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $90.45 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

