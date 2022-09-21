Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,328 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

