Omega Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,175. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

