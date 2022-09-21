Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.78.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.