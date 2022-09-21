Onooks (OOKS) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Onooks coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onooks has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $61,772.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00862805 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Onooks Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.