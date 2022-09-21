Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Decreased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,337 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

