Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Orbia Advance has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

