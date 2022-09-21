Origin Sport (ORS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

