Orion Protocol Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $35.83 million and $3.88 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

