Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.06 and traded as high as C$13.43. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 248,807 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

