Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.95

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUTKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.77.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.