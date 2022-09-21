Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $386.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.74), with a volume of 149311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 399.50 ($4.83).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1,962.50.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

