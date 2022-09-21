P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires 20,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SMART Global comprises approximately 5.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 284.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 10,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $878.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

