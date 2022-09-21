P.A.W. Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,303. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

