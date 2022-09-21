Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Holdings Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

PTLC remained flat at $37.66 on Wednesday. 186,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

