Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.06. 42,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,826,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

