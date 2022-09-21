Pacific Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.55. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $119.13.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

