Pacific Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 370,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.62. 58,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

