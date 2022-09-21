Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 17,045,416 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.