Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

About Pacific Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Featured Stories

