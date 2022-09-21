PAID Network (PAID) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $20,420.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00125711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00858278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

